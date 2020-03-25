TECNO acts responsibly and shifted to Digital Launch event

Amid the pandemic Covid-19 outbreak, an emergency has been declared all around the world and daily life rituals have become paralyzed. Every aspect of life is badly affected and so is the case with the smartphone market which is suffering due to fear of coronavirus proliferation.

Either it’s a new mobile launch or supply and chain demand, nothing went unaffected. In Pakistan too, all the big events and launches are postponed and this gloomy situation requires cooperation at all ends to avert further loss.

TECNO being a responsible brand came up with a unique idea of organizing a first-ever online mobile launch event in Pakistan. For the premium smartphone brand TECNO, the safety of the community is a top priority and therefore TECNO decided to organize a digital launch event.

TECNO fans assumed that due to the emergency, the expected launch of Camon 15 might be delayed. But TECNO with its consumer-centric approach decided to switch its launch event to Grand online launch in the presence of media personals and publishers only.

The launch event was hosted by Jugan Kazmi, and many other prominent members from TECNO shared their views on the launch. TECNO’s first brand ambassador in Pakistan Mehwish Hayat also made a special appearance and expressed how much she is delighted to be a part of the TECNO family. Astoundingly at the very first day of launch, brand has hit a record sale of worth USD 3.4 Million within an hour of its launch. The orders were placed online and by the retail dealers, nationwide.

The Grand launch event was held considering all the precautions and safety measures.

In the wake of the medical emergency where everything is getting lockdown, delayed and people have become restricted to their homes, TECNO gave its fans a chance to witness live broadcast and also gave chance to win various exciting gifts, including a grand prize of Camon 15.

TECNO is surely a trendsetter and proved hence once again with its broadcasting event on channels and online, amid of the medical emergency. After this successful launch, TECNO, being a responsible brand is going to extend its support to the Pakistani community going through the horrors of COVID-19 pandemic.

TECNO has become a first-ever smartphone brand to take the responsibility to help Pakistani people amidst the crisis. The brand has announced to start a CSR campaign nationwide, in which hand sanitizers, face masks, and money will be distributed in the public.

