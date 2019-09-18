TECNO partners with Airlink to expand its smartphones distribution network

The most rapidly growing smartphones brand in Pakistan – TECNO has achieved yet another milestone by choosing one of Pakistan’s leading telecom company – Airlink, as its new distribution partner. This partnership will not only enhance the reach of TECNO’s smartphones across the country but will also elevate Airlink’s portfolio with the addition of leading Chinese smartphone company.

It is pre-eminent to note here that TECNO’s existing distribution partners namely YelloStone and United Mobile will continue to work with TECNO, however, with the addition of Airlink, TECNO is aiming to expand the reach of its smartphones to every corner of the country.

The announcement of this recent partnership between TECNO and Airlink was made in an official press conference held on Monday this week. The major objective of this partnership is to maximize offline availability of TECNO smartphones across all regions in Pakistan.

TECNO has been producing a handful of stunning and budget-friendly smartphones lately, as the company witnessed considerable success with its Spark Go smartphone. Nevertheless, there was a need to find a partner who can boost the reach of TECNO’s distribution network to every smartphone retailer in the country. And certainly, Airlink has the required experience and strategy to fulfill TECNO’s ambition.

Since its inception in 2011, Airlink has consistently directed its energies towards expanding its distribution network. The new alliance with TECNO certainly appears to be a right move for the company as it will further increase its revenue.

It is worth mentioning here that the company’s first smartphone that will be distributed using Airlink’s distribution network will be TECNO Spark 4, as announced in the press conference. The upcoming Spark 4 is an upgraded version of Spark GO that amassed record-breaking sales during past couple of months.

The Spark 4 is expected to launch in the mid of October. As far as the rumor mill suggests the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone, the Spark 4 will feature a massive 6.52-inch water-drop notch display and will be powered with a 2.0GHz Quad-core processor.

According to leaks and rumors revealed over social media, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup (13MP+2MP+VGA) along with dual flash. As for selfies, the phone will be equipped with 8MP front shooter along with a micro slit flash.

The best feature of the device that we have heard so far is probably its battery. The Spark 4 will be powered with a 4000 mAh battery that will be provide a considerable usage time for the gamers. The phone is also likely to have 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded to 256GB with a MicroSD card.

As per design perspective, the phone is definitely going to be an impressive handset. The Spark 4 is expected to come with 3D unibody sleek design with gradient colors. As for increased security features, the phone would also have the Face Unlock option. The phone will run on Android’s latest operating system i.e. Android 9.0. The pricing and the exact launch date of the upcoming phone still remains undisclosed.

