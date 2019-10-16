TECNO evolves as the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan

The success of TECNO Spark Series was the major contributing factor towards making the company one of the top smartphone manufacturers that cater to every budget range.

The most popular phones of the Spark Series were Spark Go and Spark 4. The incredible sales of Spark Go led the company to specifically design an upgraded version of the phone and hence Spark 4 was launched. Spark 4 has been the extraordinarily favorite phone of users so far.

Tecno has also started teasers for its most anticipated modelCamon 12 Air, which will get launch on 21st October as per the teasers on their social media.In the words of tech critics, this mobile phone will get unbelievable response due to its incredible features and price. It is also being estimated that the phone will get record-breaking sales.

Camon 12 Air is already being termed as the most anticipated phone of the year. Fans have been observed all over social media repeatedly inquiring about the phone’s release date.

Camon 12 Air features and Price:

As per the rumors already circulating over social media, the upcoming Camon 12 Air will feature a mega 6.55-inch display.The highlight of the phone is that it features a punch-hole screen which means that it will look like the phone has a tiny hole punched in the corner of display. Price of this phone is still not confirmed but as per rumors price will be under PKR/-20,000.

Users are already pretty excited about the upcoming Camon 12 Air and are determined to buy the phone as soon as it is released.

Looking at the record-breaking sales of the phone, it is evident that the smartphone will follow in the footsteps of previously released phones. While tech influencers have already termed this phone to be leading smartphone in the budget category, let’s wait till the launch and see if the upcoming phone lives up to the expectations it has set in the minds of users.

