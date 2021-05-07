TECNO Spark 7 Pro was an instant hit! With high number of sales

In the smartphone markets, companies are in a constant tussle to provide the best possible product to their customers.

The competition has increased since people have become more skeptical about buying the perfect device. In this saturated market, TECNO recently baffled the world with their high sales of the new smartphone, Spark 7 Pro. It was a live launch on TECNO’s social media platforms on 3rd May 2021.

Sales were phenomenal! In just one hour of the sale, there were 5132 smartphones sold. Increased sales led to the emptying of the stocks on the same day.

The sale started on TECNO’s official Facebook page with the talented Tech YouTuber Bilal Munir from ‘VideoWaliSarkar’ hosting the sessions. People were constantly talking about the new device on social media with the hashtag #Spark7Pro becoming the top trend on Twitter. Moreover, Spark 7 Pro was also ranked high in the Google trends which shows the level of excitement from the fans.

The gaming beast has all the necessary features! It has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that provides a smooth gaming experience. There is also a 90Hz refresh rate that reflects high efficiency. The 48MP rear camera provides an amazing addition for people that enjoy photography. The affordability factor of Spark 7 Pro is a salesperson in itself!

There cannot be a perfect price! Spark 7 Pro is PKR 21,999 and it is available on Saamaan.pk. Besides, in the holy month of Ramadan, there is an amazing offer. All the customers will receive a free pair of headphones as a gift. Furthermore, the customers will also get a discount of PKR 1000 and an opportunity to win 1000 LEDs from the mystery box. The ending date of the preceding offer is June 3rd, 2021.

The gaming beast is unleashed! Spark 7 Pro is themed to be the ultimate gaming phone. It has all the essential features to support the claim. The device is still available online and it is an opportunity of a lifetime! So hurry up!

