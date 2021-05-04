TECNO has set another milestone with the Spark 7 Pro Launch in Pakistan  

Leading smartphone brand, TECNO has launched Spark 7 Pro in Pakistan in collaboration with Saamaan.pk. Spark 7 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 48MP camera and is available at a remarkable price of PKR/- 21,999.

The “Gaming King” was revealed by TECNO on May 3, 2021, at 5.00 pm in an online Live Launch on its Facebook page with a lot of amazing offers. TECNO flash sale stock out in 10 minutes after the launch.

Spark 7 Pro is available exclusively on Saamaan.pk and in Ramadan, all the customers will get Free Head Phones as a gift. Not only this, for the whole month on every purchase of the new Spark 7 Pro, you will get a PKR/-1000 discount, and also there is a chance to win 1000 LEDs through a mystery box. This offer is valid from till June 3, 2021. So Hurry up and order yours now!

Spark series is TECNO’s most selling smartphone device bringing flagship features at a mid-range price segment. With the launch of the latest Spark 7 Pro, TECNO has opened new horizons for gaming enthusiasts that too at a remarkable price.

The “Gaming King” is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 5000mAh Battery, 90Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 48MP camera.

The MediaTek Helio G80 chipset along with a powerful 5000mAh battery and 4GB + 64GB massive storage gives the fastest and smoothest gaming experience. The big 6.6” Dot in Display with a 90Hz refresh rate enables the user to play games and watch videos at a clearer, bigger screen more efficiently.

Apart from these gaming specifications, TECNO Spark 7 Pro comes with a 48MP rear and 8MP front camera giving brighter and more professional pictures. It also supports special camera features such as the Super night Mode, Bokeh Effect, and the Smile shoot.

The new Spark 7 Pro comes in three magnificent colors, Magnet Black, Alps Blue, and Spruce green. With these remarkable features, gorgeous design, and colors, the phone is available for preorders with the special package on Saamaan.pk. So hurry up and order yours right away!

Comments

comments