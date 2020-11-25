Teen crashes car into house, flees scene with door lodged in windshield

A teenage driver crashed his car into a house and then carried on driving with the front door lodged in the vehicle’s windscreen.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the 18-year-old collided with another car after which his car crashed into the front porch of a house in Dewsbury on Friday.

After the accident, the front door of the house got wedged into his car’s windshield. He fled the accident scene taking the door with him.

“Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house – before then continuing to drive for several metres with the front door attached to car,” the police added.

The police said that the driver was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs, Times Now News reported.

The teen was taken to the hospital with head injuries but was not thought to have been hurt seriously, a police spokesperson said.

Netizens were amused with the bizarre incident. One user joked, “When you arrived at the scene to arrest him, did you knock on the door?” Another wrote, “Completely innocent. Looks like he’s been framed.”

