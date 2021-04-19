Teen ‘gang-raped’ by six men in Punjab, upload video clip on social media

PAKPATTAN: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where a young man was allegedly sexually assaulted by six people at gunpoint in Punjab’s Pakpattan

According to the police, the incident took place in the Pakpattan district of Punjab and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The rape victim’s father registered a complaint at the local police station under the sections of rape, serious threats to life, ATA and others.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that six men had raped his son and filmed a video of their crime.

Back in April, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth who filmed and later her video was posted on social media by the culprits.

Read: Pano Aqil gang rape: police arrest 2 suspects, reveal harrowing details

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four men had raped his daughter.

It added that the video of the rape victim was later made viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against the criminals.

