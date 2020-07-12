CAIRO: A 13-year-old suspected girl in Egypt has reportedly admitted to killing a four-year-old girl by hanging her under YouTube influence.

The local media reports claimed that the girl attached a cable to an iron cage and used it to hang the minor child to death inside an air shaft of a residential building in Useem district in Giza near Cairo.

The suspected girl told police that she saw the minor girl who was walking alone on a local street and searching for her mother.

Later, the girl took her and allegedly put her hand on the crying child’s mouth after shaping the cord to be like a hanging noose and placed the victim’s head inside it before hanging her.

The murder suspect added that she thought of carrying out what she viewed on YouTube, Gulf News quoted an Egyptian newspaper Al Masri Al Youm.

After watching the victim dead, the suspect fled to her aunt’s residence where she had lived after her parents were divorced.

Police were alerted about the murder after the child’s body was found. Police investigations pointed the finger at the girl who admitted to having killed the child in imitation of a YouTube clip on hanging that she had repeatedly watched it, the report said.

According to Egyptian law, offenders under 18 are tried at the juveniles court and face a maximum of 15 years in jail served in a reformatory when convicted of murder.

