Police find no clue of 13-year-old teen kidnapped from DHA Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police department has found no clue of a 13-year-old teenage girl who was kidnapped from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 last night, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Relatives of the kidnapped girl complained about receiving no response from the police department after spending 16 hours despite registration of a case in the incident.

Mother of the girl told media that police officials have not contacted the family despite the registration of the case against the abduction of her 13-year-old daughter Saima. The mother said she is a servant at a bungalow and went there along with her daughter in DHA Phase 6. She added Saima had been abducted by a group of men when she left the house for throwing garbage.

Relatives said the men arrived in a car and motorcycle to kidnap Saima. They added the family faced difficulties to file a case in the Darakhshan police station. The family appealed the police authorities to immediately recover her daughter.

Earlier on December 1, a 20-year-old female student, Dua Mangi, had been kidnapped from near a restaurant in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The kidnappers had also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.

Ms Mangi and her friend, Haris, were strolling along the road in DHA’s Bukhari Commercial area when unidentified armed men in a car intercepted them and took away the girl after shooting and injuring her friend.

A week after being kidnapped in Karachi’s upscale neighbourhood at gunpoint, 20-year-old female student Dua Mangi had safely returned home. Her family members, however, declined to disclose further details about how she got back home.

