Teenage girl goes missing after going to buy newspaper for her grandfather

A teenage girl has gone missing after she went to buy a newspaper for her grandfather.

Francheska Humphreys was last seen on Sunday morning at her home in Anfield, Liverpool, where she lives with her mother Jasmine and infant brother Michael.

According to British media reports, the girl had a row with her mother about one of her friends a day before she vanished.

The parent confiscated the teen’s mobile phone and grounded her. But that evening she escaped and ran off, being found a short time later, still in the same neighbourhood.

Francheska had tried to walk to a friend’s house, but a friend of her mum got into a car and quickly found her.

The things were sorted out after she tried to run-off from her home a day before and the 15-year-old appeared happy to run the errand for her grandfather on Sunday morning, the mother said adding that she was also given extra money to buy a drink for herself.

The worried mother said that Francheska would ‘get in with the wrong crowd as she’s a girly girl, into her make-up, clothes, and shoes.

“She’s a lovely bubbly girl, who would do anything for anyone. She’s almost too nice.”

Francheska, who is a pupil at Everton Free School sports college, has connections to Kirkby, Bootle, Huyton, and Ormskirk.

The law enforcement authorities were also informed of her disappearance as her friends continue to find her in the nearby neighborhoods. The authorities have asked anyone having information about the girl to approach them.

