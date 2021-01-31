Teenager killed while filming TikTok video on motorway

FAISALABAD: In yet another shocking incident, a teenage boy in Faisalabad lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, a man in Faisalabad was crushed to death as he was making a TikTok video on the M-4 motorway.

He was died on the spot, said police.

In a similar incident that occurred on January 22, the youth lost his life after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in Rawalpindi.

Hamza, a resident of Noorani Mohalla, arrived at the railway track in Shah Khalid Colony to shoot a TikTok video. He attached his smartphone with his tripod and waited for a train.

As soon as he saw a train, he pressed the camera’s button and started walking alongside the railway track. The engine of the train gave horn but the youth ignored it and kept walking alongside the track. Meanwhile, the train’s engine hit him, causing a severe and fatal head injury to him.

