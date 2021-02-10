Teenager who harassed 50 women, girls online arrested  

A teenager arrested in India over a harassment complaint confessed during the probe that he had harassed 50 women and girls by stalking them on social media platforms through a fake identity and morphing their pictures.

The incident occurred in Faridabad, one of the biggest cities in the Indian state of Haryana and the accused has been identified as 19-year-old Rahim Khan who studied up to Class 8 and was engaged in operating various morphing mobile applications.

The police were quoted as saying by local media that he used to send them messages with sexual connotations on these platforms using a fake identity of a woman and had even targeted minors by morphing their pictures.

Khan was arrested after a complaint was received at the RP Puram police station from one of the victims, who alleged that an unknown person was sending her morphed pictures to her from the Instagram handle “ch_rahim_khan786” and further demanding nude pictures

The accused was later nabbed from his house in Haryana’s Faridabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

During interrogation, Khan confessed to committing harassment and told the police that he had targeted over 50 girls and women across the country for personal satisfaction, the officer said.

The police have recovered incriminating evidence including chat details, video clips and photographs of various women from Khan’s mobile phone.

The police besides leading further investigation said that they were also trying to contact other victims to make a strong case against him.

