Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Teenager held for ‘murdering’ fellow student after brawl

Teenager Murder Student

PAKPATTAN: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a teenager in the murder case of a student in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

Mubashir had allegedly shot at and killed his fellow student Abdul Rauf, a ninth class student, after a brawl in the city’s Hassanpura neighbourhood, according to the police.

Rana Imran, station house officer of the City police station, said the accused, being a 10th class student, shot dead the victim following an altercation with him at an educational institution.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

Take a look: Terrifying video shows gunmen burst into school, shoot students

Last year in March, Lahore police had arrested a student for allegedly killing his school’s principal in Sundar area of the provincial capital.

Suspect Rizwan, a ninth-grade student, was reportedly engaged in a hidden relationship with one of his teachers. Enraged at the principal for complaining to his parents about his affair, he killed her and wounded her sister with a knife.

In his initial statement to investigators, he had confessed to having committed the offence and said he was infuriated over her complaint to his parents about his relationship.

Also Read: Security guard ‘accidentally’ kills student outside Islamabad school

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IHC grants bail to Bilal Shaikh in fake bank accounts case

Pakistan

PTI govt takes major step to persuade ally political parties

Pakistan

PHC orders removal of mobile phone towers near hospitals, schools

Pakistan

Govt acknowledges increase in Hajj cost


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close