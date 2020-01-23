Teenager held for ‘murdering’ fellow student after brawl

PAKPATTAN: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a teenager in the murder case of a student in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

Mubashir had allegedly shot at and killed his fellow student Abdul Rauf, a ninth class student, after a brawl in the city’s Hassanpura neighbourhood, according to the police.

Rana Imran, station house officer of the City police station, said the accused, being a 10th class student, shot dead the victim following an altercation with him at an educational institution.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

Take a look: Terrifying video shows gunmen burst into school, shoot students

Last year in March, Lahore police had arrested a student for allegedly killing his school’s principal in Sundar area of the provincial capital.

Suspect Rizwan, a ninth-grade student, was reportedly engaged in a hidden relationship with one of his teachers. Enraged at the principal for complaining to his parents about his affair, he killed her and wounded her sister with a knife.

In his initial statement to investigators, he had confessed to having committed the offence and said he was infuriated over her complaint to his parents about his relationship.

Also Read: Security guard ‘accidentally’ kills student outside Islamabad school

Comments

comments