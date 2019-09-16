13-year-old boy kills friend during fight over videogame

KARACHI: A 13-year-old-boy allegedly killed his 12-year-old friend Shahzaib, during a brawl over a videogame in Karachi’s Gulberg area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, two friends were playing an arcade videogame in Gulberg area lead to a fight and argument.

کراچی میں 13 سال کے لڑکے نے 12 سال کا دوست مار ڈالا کراچی میں 13 سال کے لڑکے نے 12 سال کا دوست مار ڈالا —– گلبرگ کے علاقے میں ویڈیو گیم کھیلتے ہوئے بچے لڑ پڑے —- تشدد سے 12 سال کا شاہ زیب جاں بحق، تشدد کرنے والا فرار#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 16, 2019

A 13-year-old boy, identified as Raju was playing an arcade videogame with his friend at a snooker cum videogame shop, situated in Mohammadi colony, area of Gulberg when an argument started between the two over their turns. The suspect allegedly killed his friend and fled the scene.

The 12-year-old Shahzaib was taken to Abbasi Shaheed hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The owner of the videogame shop told police that incident occurred at a time when he went to offer prayer.

“The incident happened when I went to offer prayers. The other boys present at the shop told me that Raju had killed Shahzaib over a videogame fight,” told the owner of the shop.

Meanwhile, Police have launched an investigation into the case and started the search for the suspect.

Earlier this week, a 21-year-old youth beheaded his father after being stopped from playing PUBG at Siddeshwar Nagar in Kakati village of Belagavi, India.

The accused identified as Raghuveer Kumbhar also reportedly severed his father’s hand and leg.

Comments

comments