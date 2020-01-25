In a terrible incident of triple murder, a 16-year-old boy stabbed her mother and two siblings to death, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the teenage boy, Landon Durham, 16, had killed his mother and twin brothers inside their home in Munford, a town in Alabama, a few days back.

It is pertinent to mention here that after killing the three members of his family, Durham took a few hours of sleep and then attended his school.

During the course of the investigations, the police determined that Landon Durham is the person who killed his mother and two siblings. Later, the police apprehended the boy.

The victims have been identified as Holli Christina Durham, 36, and twin brothers Branson Durham and Baron Durham, both 13.

Police went to the home after a concerned family member who hadn’t heard from the victims stopped by to check on them. The family discovered the grisly scene, dashed from the home and called 911.

The authorities found Durham in front of a store off of County Line 71, close to County Road 38.

“He was apprehended at the store across from Beans and Greens Restaurant, without incident,” Cherokee County investigator, Sheriff Jeff Shaver, said.

Landon Durham remains held without bond in the Talladega County Jail. He will make his first court appearance Friday morning in a hearing that is expected to last only a few minutes. A March 3 preliminary hearing date has been set.

