Tehmina apprises UN high commissioner of human rights violations in IoK: FO     

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua has briefed the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Dr. Faisal said that Tehmina apprise Michelle Bachelet, members and observers of the Human Rights Council on the grave human rights violations and humanitarian emergency in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador TehminaJanjua, Special Envoy of PM @ImranKhanPTI briefed @mbachelet, members & observers of the Human Rights Council on the grave human rights violations & humanitarian emergency in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir #KashmirBleeds@PakUNgeneva pic.twitter.com/emU7Wp9Ild — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) September 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with the Saudi and UAE counterparts, he had said: “We hope that they [the two countries] won’t disappoint us.”

Qureshi had said he brought home to the ministers the crisis in India-held Jammu and Kashmir. They listened to our standpoint, he had added.

He said a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Contact Group on the Kashmir issue will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session scheduled later this month.

