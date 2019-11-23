Tehseen Sakina, a Sufi music sensation from Gujranwala, is lovingly called the city’s junior Abida Parveen.

Hailing from a Sufi household in Punjab, she was mentored by her grandfather and renowned singer Ustad Safdar Hussian.

tehseen sakina is known for her impeccable Sufi music skills. She also plays guitar and harmonium.

She began performing in 2003 and has since then presented kalam in different languages—Urdu, Sindhi, Siraiki, Punjabi and Farsi.

In an appearance on Bakhabar Savera, she shared that she received training from her grandfather. “Since the age of four, I performed marsiya, naat and qaseeda.”

After her marriage, her husband urged her to perform Heer which led her to take part in a competition happening in her city. “I participated in a competition at darbar Waris Shah [Muqabla Heer Waris Shah] and won it,” she said.

tehseen sakina shared she only sung two lines there and people from all over showcase their talent in the prestigious singing competition.

She said she met Sufi maestro Abida Parveen at a festival in Lahore where the veteran singer expressed best wishes for her.

“I don’t think I can ever be compared to Abida Parveen Jee. For me, she is the sky and there is no one like her,” said Sakina.

She attributed her success to her husband whom she said has supported her throughout her Sufi music journey.

Sakina said if the kalam touches an artist’s soul and he understand it, then only it can touch the hearts of the audience.

She featured in music show Nescafe basement’s final season this year, where she sang Abida Parveen’s famous folk melodies, Gharoli and Ghoom Charakhra alongside Baluch Twins.

