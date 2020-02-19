Telecom sector playing vital role in economic growth of country: PM Imran Khan   

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the role of telecom sector in the economic growth of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the section is one of the highest tax-paying sectors, ARY News reported.

Talking to Sergi Herrero, Co-Chief Executive Officer of VEON (parent company of Jazz Pakistan), who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan appreciated the long association of the company with Pakistan having US$ 9 billion investment and serving 60 million subscribers with multitude of services.

He maintained that Pakistan has great investment potential in communication and energy sector.

The prime minister said that the government is focused on providing ease-of-doing-business with liberal investment policy which has been acknowledged by international financial institutions.

PM Imran said that his government has launched “Digital Pakistan” initiative with the aim to provide a platform to the Pakistani youth become independent and drivers of economic growth.

He stated that under the digital policy the government has aimed to increase the size of the Pakistani ICT industry to $ 20 billion in the next few years.

The prime minister emphasized that a digital ecosystem with infrastructure and institutional frameworks for rapid delivery of innovative digital services, applications and content is being provided to the IT proficient youth.

On the occasion, Sergi Herrero thanked the prime minister and the government for providing a competitive and transparent working environment for the telecom companies.

