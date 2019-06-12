Web Analytics
Telegram stabilizes after cyber attack

Telegram

Messaging service provider Telegram said on Wednesday it had stabilized its systems after a “powerful” distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Telegram, which has more than 200 million users, had said earlier users in the United States and other countries may experience connection issues.

“For the moment, things seem to have stabilized”, the company said in another tweet nearly an hour after it acknowledged here the attack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com here showed that users in the United States and Brazil were the most affected.

In DDoS attacks, hijacked or virus-infected computers are used to target websites.

