Telemedicine helpline to be expanded to all parts of country: President

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi announced on Wednesday that telemedicine helpline project will be expanded to all parts of Pakistan after the elimination of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi made the announcement after getting a briefing over the telemedicine helpline project at Punjab’s Governor House.

He said that the project gave many benefits which saved time of patients and it will be continued even after the elimination of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The president also vowed to implement the same project across Pakistan which also assisted the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Read: Governor Punjab announces ten more tele-medicine centres across province

President Alvi chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore today to review measures taken by Punjab government to control the spread of the virus where he was also briefed over tele-ration service for the affected and deserving families amid lockdown.

Later, the president also visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, he was apprised about working and progress of state of the art Corona Crisis Management Cell, which is being run under the Punjab home department. The cell was monitoring and dealing with all issues related to pandemic round the clock and kept a close eye over the spread of the disease in all districts.

Speaking on occasion, President directed to publicise all departmental helplines for public and to update all data related to Corona pandemic.

