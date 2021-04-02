ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday shared the telephone number and timings for the interaction of the public with Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 04, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Faisal Javed said the public could interact with Imran Khan via telephone in the second session of ‘Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apkay Sath’ [Your Prime Minister with You].

#آپکا_وزیرِاعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کی دوسری نشست وزیرِ اعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر براہ راست بات کریں 4 اپریل بروز اتوار صبح

11:30 AM آپکے سوالات اور وزیرِ اعظم کے جواب رابطے کے لیے فون نمبر

051-9224900 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 2, 2021



The telephonic interaction will begin at 11:30 am on April 04, shared the Senator who said that the prime minister will respond to the public questions on telephone number- 051-9224900.

On March 31, it was announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly interact with the public via telephone on April 04.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed Khan announced that the prime minister would be interacting with the public and answering their questions on April 04 (Sunday).

He, however, shared that the timings and the numbers would be shared soon. “The conversation with the prime minister would be broadcasted live on television, radio, and digital media,” Faisal Javed said.

Read More: PM Imran announces subsidy on federal housing project in telephone calls with public

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone as on February 01, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

During the conversation, Imran Khan shared that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

