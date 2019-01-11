Temperature drops in Lahore after drizzle

LAHORE: Thick clouds and drizzle in various parts of Lahore dropped temperature and cleared smog on Friday morning, bringing chilly and better air to the citizens of the provincial capital.

Jail Road, Gulberg, Mall Road, and Model Town were among the areas that received light rainfall. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 5 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Metrologial Department.

The weather department said a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to grip different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

It said rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

The weather department said the weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country in the past 24 hours. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Kohat, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yesterday’s lowest minimum temperatures:

Skardu, Kalam -09°C, Astore, Gupis, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza-07°C, Gilgit, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Rawalakot -03°C, Murree -02°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Parachinar, Quetta, Kamra -01°C.

