Temperature in Karachi likely to soar to 40°C today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said that temperature in Karachi likely to touch 40-degree centigrade in the city today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said that the moderate heatwave-like conditions are likely to continue in Karachi till May 8.

Warning the Karachiites, MET office said mercury can soar to 42-degree centigrade in Karachi on Friday (tomorrow).

Currently, humidity is recorded at 78% in the city. People are advised to avoid going outside between 11am to 4pm due to mild heatwave in the port city.

Chief meteorologist officer Sardar Sarfraz said that the weather in Karachi was likely to improve from Friday.

Sardar Sarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

It must be noted that the Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the heatwave and a thunderstorm alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

