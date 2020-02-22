Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, one dead

DUBAI: Authorities in Iran said on Saturday that they had detected 10 new cases of coronavirus, one of whom has died, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease.

Speaking on state TV on Saturday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur did not say where the latest death had occurred but the new numbers bring the total number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died.

The disease has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday.

Most of the cases, including eight of the new infections, have been in Qom.

Health officials called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom.

Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman returning from Qom.

Iran has suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq over coronavirus fears, an official who oversees pilgrimage trips said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency.

Iraq announced on Thursday that it had banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days because of worries about the spread of the disease, Iraq’s state news agency said.

The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran. Kuwait Airways also suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday.

Comments

comments