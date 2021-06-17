Tenant opens fire on house owner’s family after eviction order, toddler killed

LAHORE: A two-year-old girl lost her life and three others wounded allegedly by the firing of a ‘tenant’ who has been asked to vacate the house by the house owner in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Lahore’s Shahdara where a tenant has alleged opened fire on the house owner’s family, leaving a toddler dead on the spot, whereas, the injured persons include her parents and a five-year-old sibling.

Police said that the firing was resorted to allegedly by the tenant named Shehbaz after being told to vacate the house by the owner, Akhtar, in Shahdara’s Kamran Park area.

Police told the media that the deceased toddler was identified as two-year-old Fatima alias Manu, whereas, Akhtar’s wife Rida and five-year-old son Atif were also wounded.

The police forces have started conducting raids to arrest the culprit after shifting the wounded to the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kayani took notice of the incident and ordered police officials to immediately arrest the responsible persons. He requested the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured family members.

