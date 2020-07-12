Tenant robs house owner in Gujranwala to pay rent

Web Analytics
GUJRANWALA: A tenant in Gujranwala robbed his landlord after he was unable to pay the rent due to the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a tenant, identified as Usman, robbed his landlord’s house situated at the Jinnah road area of Gujranwala to pay the rent. He donned burqa and looted Rs39,000 cash from his house owner.

The police arrested the accused after being informed about the incident. DSP Imran Abbas told ARY News that accused Usman has been arrested and a case of robbery was registered against him.

According to the tenant, he made the plan to rob landlord after he failed to pay two months’ rent due to short of money amid coronavirus pandemic.

However, police officials paid his house rent to the owner so that the tenant’s wife and children could continue to stay in the house.

