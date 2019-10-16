Tencent announces reward for grabbing new PUBG Mobile update

Tencent Holdings Limited on Wednesday announced a reward for anyone who will grab the new PUBG Mobile update before October 22.

In a recent message, Tencent support team said, “Update before 22 OCT to get: Fairy Set (3 days) x1, Silver Fragment x50 and 2,888 BP,”

According to the details, PUBG Mobile gamers could get top award if they succeed to grab path patch 0.15.0 before the deadline. The latest build available on Android and iOS and this includes a number of cosmetic items and in-game currency.

The support team said that there was plenty of new content to enjoy on Android and iOS this week, one big changes has not been included. The gamers have been told that more PC features are coming to PUBG Mobile to help keep both games inline.

“We will be adding the following features from the PC PUBG game,” Tencent said and added, “The one and only, the most powerful semi-auto handgun, the Desert Eagle. The all-new vehicle, replacing the Armored UAZ, the BRDM-2. This behemoth is heavily armoured, with bulletproof tires and thick plating to protect the passengers.”

“The long-awaited ledge grab system. From now on, players will be able to get to places they could never before! We are excited to see how players will utilize this new feature and find interesting ways to surprise their enemies,” read the message.

