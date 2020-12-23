Don’t waste nation’s time; tender resignations, Shibli asks PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to submit its lawmakers’ resignations to the speakers of the respective assemblies and stop wasting the nation’s time with hollow threats.

In a series of tweets, Shibli Faraz said that the opposition was demoralized as its movement had been completely fizzled out after the flop show in Lahore.

(ن) لیگی قیادت استعفوں کی دھمکیوں سے قوم کا وقت ضائع نہ کرے،عملی اقدام اٹھائے۔ مینار پاکستان کے فلاپ شو کے بعد اپوزیشن کے غبارے سے ہوا نکل چکی ہے۔لانگ مارچ کے بعد مہنگائی مارچ کا اعلان انکے سکڑتے اور ٹھٹھرتے ایجنڈے کا ثبوت ہے ۔پی ڈی ایم کے پاس کہنے اور کرنے کے لئے کچھ باقی نہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 23, 2020

He maintained that their announcement for an ‘inflation march’ after the ‘long march’ was a manifestation of their ‘shrinking’ and ‘doomed’ agenda.

In fact, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no agenda to pursue, the minister said.

He said the opportunistic groups in the PDM have different and separate directions. The minister said the people running movement against the government were facing movements against themselves, which was evident from the statements of JUI-F leaders Maulana Sheerani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

پی ڈی ایم میں شامل مفاد پرست ٹولے کی سمتیں مختلف اورمنزلیں جداہیں۔ “یہ سانجھ کی ہنڈیا اب بیچ چوراہے پھوٹ رہی ہے” حکومت کے خلاف تحریک چلانے والوں کے اپنے خلاف تحریک چل پڑی ہے۔ مولانا شیرانی اور حافظ حسین احمد کا بیان اسکی واضح گواہی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 23, 2020

The minister said those who give their personal interests priority will gain nothing except humiliation. He said the chaotic politics of the opposition that has contradictory views will bring nothing good for the country and people.

