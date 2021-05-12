A terrifying video went viral on social media that showed a group of people gathered on a balcony suddenly collapses from the house and falls several feet below onto rocks in Malibu beach city of California.

The video was filmed from a CCTV camera of the neighbouring property which showed the balcony collapsing when a bunch of guests were standing on it while partying in the house. Fortunately, no one has lost life in the incident.

Several guests sustained injuries including two critically wounded in the incident that took place on May 8. The CCTV footage was also sent to a local police station. The house was declared uninhabitable by fire department officials who checked the wreckage of the balcony.

According to reports, a total of 15 people were on the balcony when it collapsed, wheras, an eyewitness told CBSLA that the incident could have been a lot worse if the balcony was on a higher floor.

“We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15-feet to the rocks. The deck just literally gave out. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s pretty awful.”

Many netizens have raised questions over the social gathering despite the imposition of coronavirus-related restrictions.

It emerged that the owner of the house had rented the property to a group of young people for the weekend and he was expecting only six people in attendance.

The owner was informed by her neighbours that her house was occupied by 30 or more people for a party. She reportedly even called the person who had rented the house in order to get the guests to leave.

