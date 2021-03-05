Terrifying yet pleasant: Tom Felton remembers Alan Rickman

Harry Potter alum Tom Felton remembers his late costar Alan Rickman in more ways than one.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the iconic franchise, recently hosted a watch party on Peacock’s TikTok account where he sat down with fans, albeit virtually, to rewatch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

During the special watch party, Felton also took the time out to answer fans’ burning questions, one of whom asked, “What was it like to work with Alan Rickman?”

Felton replied, “Scary.” He went on to elaborate on his response, saying, “He was the only actor I knew, and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way.”

Rickman, who played the formidable Professor Severus Snape in the franchise, was also described by Felton as being “very, very kind” and having a “wicked sense of humor.”

“I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than ‘Hi,'” recalled Felton, adding that it was “a real privilege” to work with Rickman.

Rickman, known for his varied roles in films like Die Hard, Sense & Sensibility and Love, Actually passed away in January 2016 from cancer.

His loss was felt across the industry and in 2017, when the cast of Love, Actually reunited for a mini sequel, actor Emma Thompson, who played his wife, refused to return. She was also his costar in the Harry Potter films where she played Professor Sybill Trelawney.

“Richard (Curtis, screenwriter) wrote to me and said, ‘Darling, I can’t write anything for you ’cause of Alan,’ and I said, ‘No, of course, of course you can’t,’. It would be sad, too sad. It’s too soon. You know, it’s absolutely right,” she had told Reuters.

