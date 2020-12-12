Terror alert conveyed to PDM leadership ahead of Lahore rally

LAHORE: Punjab police on Saturday conveyed a handout to the top Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership warning them of a possible terror attack at the opposition alliance’s public gathering scheduled for December 13, ARY NEWS reported.

The letter conveyed to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah by Lahore police shed light on the plans hatched by the terrorists against the PDM gathering.

It said that the outlawed TTP could attack the PDM gathering and its leadership while citing terror alerts issued by the interior ministry and NACTA.

The handout further highlighted the security lapses in the PDM gathering, saying that there was no proper security at the entry and exit points of the gathering as most of the participants are allowed to enter the venue without any checking.

“The government has not given permission for the PDM gathering owing to the rising COVID-19 cases and terror threat,” it said adding that in case of any untoward incident, the opposition leaders and their parties would be responsible for it.

Read More: Threat alert issued for Peshawar ahead of PDM rally

It is pertinent to mention here that two days back, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a threat alert against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore on December 13, saying that it could be attacked.

According to an alert issued by the NACTA, attacks on the PDM leadership could be carried out in the next few days and the top-tier leadership of the opposition alliance could be assassinated.

