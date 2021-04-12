ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dropped terrorism charges against five Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel in the Osama Satti murder case.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved applications filed by the arrested accused against inclusion of terrorism charges in the case. The court also rejected a post-arrest bail plea of one of the accused, Muddasir.

Also Read: Five policemen arrested over Osama Satti murder axed

The ATC referred the case to a district and sessions court to try the accused for the murder.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Also Read: Osama Satti was not involved in any criminal activity, reveals inquiry report

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

Comments

comments