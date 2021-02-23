Terrorist involved in murdering female workers in NW killed: ISPR   

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan area of KP province over his involvement in shooting dead four female workers in the area a day before, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted a raid in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and killed a commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur terror outfit after an intense exchange of fire.

He is identified as Hasan aka Sajna and the army’s media wing said that he was involved in killing four female workers yesterday.

He was also involved in attacks on security forces and target killings of citizens in the area besides also wanted by the authorities for his role in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and preparation of IEDs.

The security forces, according to the ISPR, also recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the security forces have carried out operations in the area to cleanse it from the remnants of terrorsits.

In one such operation three days back, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan while a soldier also embraced martyrdom during the raid.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed, the ISPR said and added that soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area, reads the ISPR statement.

