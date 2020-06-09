A man described by American law enforcement agencies as a terrorist has been arrested after blowing up his own hand while making an improvised explosive device (IED) at home.

Investigators arrested the man named Cole Carini, 23 after explosives were found at his home near Richlands in Virginia.

The terrorist has been charged for lying after claiming that the accident occurred after his hand got stuck in a lawn mower.

Carini, 23 went to a health clinic in Richlands on June 3. According to court records, one hand was amputated as were fingers on his other hand. He also had shrapnel wounds around his neck and throat.

Read More: India: Aged man held hostage in hospital over non-payment of bill

When investigators went to his home, they found the lawn was overgrown and no lawnmower had been used on it recently.

They did find indications of an explosion which was more consistent with Carini’s injuries. Agents also found a large amount of triacetone triperoxide, which is used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Law enforcement agencies spent at least 40 hours removing explosive materials from the home. Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies, Virginia State Police, the FBI, and ATF were on scene.

Read More: Man interrupts Australian PM’s press conference asking reporters to get off his lawn

Deputies blocked off the road and evacuated people from their homes while they searched for explosives.

Investigators found a trail of blood leading from a red minivan in the driveway into the home and up the stairs to Carini’s bedroom, the affidavit says.

In the room, investigators found more blood, bits of flesh, a bottle of explosives and a box of rusty nails.

Read More: Thieves masquerading as PPE wearing doctors steal $13000

FBI agents found parts of a scorched letter that referenced tension “as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders” and “I will not be afraid of the consequences no matter what I will be heroic I will make a statement like Elliott Rodgers.”

Elliot Rodger killed himself in 2014 after killing six others, including two women outside a sorority house near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Comments

comments