LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir on Sunday visited Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters in Lahore, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the CTD Headquarters, CTD Additional IG Muhammad Tahir Rai told him that terrorist incidents in Punjab have been decreased by 90 percent during 2019.

He said that during the last 11 months, 281 cases have been registered against terrorists and facilitators and 310 terrorists and their facilitator have been arrested.

The additional IG revealed that challan of 267 accused have been submitted into courts among them 136 accused have been awarded sentences by the court whereas the rest of the cases of the accused are under hearing.

“Five suicide jackets, 100 kg ammunition material, 125 hand grenades, 200 detonators, 15 Kalashnikovs, multiple pistols and bullets have been recovered from them,” he said, adding that 173 accused have been arrested for providing financial support to the terrorists and 12 million rupees terror fund has been recovered from them.

Read more: IGP Punjab suspends 36 DSPs over multiple charges

It must be noted that the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had assumed charge of his office on Thursday.

Shoaib Dastagir was given a guard of honor at the CPO Office upon his arrival for assuming charge of the office.

The Punjab government on Tuesday had replaced the provincial police chief days after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a major bureaucratic reshuffle in a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Comments

comments