Alleged terrorist killed during CTD raid in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed an alleged terrorist during a raid conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

DI Khan’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) confirmed media that an alleged terrorist was killed in a CTD raid who was wanted to the police department in 13 different cases.

Police officials have expressed suspicions regarding the terrorist of having a connection with the group involved in an attack on Sri Lankan cricket team.

The security team also recovered grenade and automatic weapon from the possession of the terrorist.

Earlier on June 20, CTD officials had killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Multan.

CTD officials told media that two or three accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the location under the cover of darkness late in the night.

The terrorists were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi, whereas, weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession by the security officials.

According to CTD, the names of Rizwan and Imran are included Red Book and they were wanted over multiple murder cases including the killings of three officials of a sensitive institution and security guards after looting a cash van in Samundri city.

The security personnel have also seized maps and money which would be used to carry out their next terror move. The terrorists were planning to target officers of sensitive institutions, citing sources, CTD officials told media.

