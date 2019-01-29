Two terrorists killed, 13 people injured in Balochistan DIG office attack

LORALAI: Two terrorists were killed and at least 13 people including six policemen were injured in the terrorist attack at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zhob Ranges’s office in Balochistan on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

Initial reports relayed that firing is still taking place between police forces and terrorists and a blast was heard from the DIG office’s premises.

“Terrorists have entered the DIG’s office,” said security forces personnel. “Blasts and gunshots can be heard from inside.”

According to sources, a training and recruitment test was being carried out when the attack took place. Additional police contingents were summoned who are battling the terrorists.

لورالائی: ڈی آئی جی آفس میں فائرنگ کاتبادلہ جاری

لورالائی:فائرنگ کےتبادلےمیں2دہشت گردہلاک،ذرائع

لورالائی:واقعےمیں6پولیس اہلکاروں سمیت13افرادزخمی،ذرائع

ڈی آئی جی اوراہلکاروں سمیت15افرادکوبحفاظت نکال لیاگیا،ذرائع

لورالائی:ڈی آئی جی آفس میں فائرنگ کاتبادلہ جاری

لورالائی:فائرنگ کےتبادلےمیں2دہشت گردہلاک،ذرائع

لورالائی:واقعےمیں6پولیس اہلکاروں سمیت13افرادزخمی،ذرائع

ڈی آئی جی اوراہلکاروں سمیت15افرادکوبحفاظت نکال لیاگیا،ذر

This is a developing story

