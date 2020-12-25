Two ‘terrorists’ of banned outfit arrested in DI Khan  

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of CTD conducted a raid at a house in DI Khan and apprehended the two members of the banned organization and recovered hate material from their custody.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Gul Bashir and Jahangir Bashir. They were shifted to an unidentified location for further interrogation, said the officials.

Earlier today, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles.

During a raid, CTD officials had arrested four alleged members of a banned outfit. Police had told media that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

