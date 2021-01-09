Terrorists may hit govt buildings in Karachi, KMC issues security alert

KARACHI: In the light of the intelligence reports, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday issued a security alert saying that the terrorists may attack the government buildings in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In a communiqué, KMC asked the concerned officials to beef up the security of all the government buildings in the city and ensure checking of vehicles and people at the entrance.

Meanwhile, the officials imposed a ban on the entry of unrelated persons and vehicles at the premises of the KMC office.

Read More: Terrorists-backed by foreign agencies planning attack in Karachi, warns NACTA

Earlier on January 6, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies had planned to attack key installations in the city.

The handout issued by the NACTA had read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements.

“The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it had said while apprising that provincial home ministry, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and Rangers were conveyed regarding the threat alert.

