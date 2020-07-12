Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Terrorists North Waziristan IBO ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military media wing said in a statement that four terrorists were killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel have martyred, said ISPR.

The martyred soldiers are identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shehbaz, Rizwan and Raja Waheed.

Read: Two army personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion: ISPR

Earlier on June 21, Pakistan Army captain and soldier had embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan. One terrorist had been killed in retaliation.

The martyred soldiers had been identified as Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shibli Faraz sheds light on relief package for construction sector

Pakistan

PIA increases number of domestic flights

Pakistan

PM Office releases video, highlights diplomatic successes of Imran Khan

Pakistan

Sindh reports 1713 new coronavirus cases during 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU