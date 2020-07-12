Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military media wing said in a statement that four terrorists were killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel have martyred, said ISPR.

The martyred soldiers are identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shehbaz, Rizwan and Raja Waheed.

Read: Two army personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion: ISPR

Earlier on June 21, Pakistan Army captain and soldier had embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan. One terrorist had been killed in retaliation.

The martyred soldiers had been identified as Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed.

