Three terrorists killed near Pak-Afghan border: ISPR   

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir on Monday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation to thwart an infiltration attempt by terrorists, close to the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir.

During an intense fire, three terrorists were killed, ISPR said, adding that the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, and hand grenades from their possession. Those killed were identified as Abid, Yusuf Khan and Abdul Sattar.

These terrorists remained involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019, the military’s media wing said, adding that the terrorists had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, however they were timely engaged and killed.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat menace of terrorism from the area, said ISPR.

Earlier on January 24, security forces had carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan, killing five high-profile terrorists.

Detailing the operation, the ISPR had said that out of five terrorists eliminated during the operation, two of them were identified as Syed Rahim and Saifullah Noor.

