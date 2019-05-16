TESCO pays Rs3.4 billion in taxes to FBR despite tax exemption

ISLAMABAD: Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) pay Rs3.4 billion in taxes to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) despite tax exemption.

TESCO, Chief Executive Officer, Shafiq ul Hassan said: “the government was committed to providing relief to the people of Tribal Areas therefore domestic consumers were not billed while industries got electricity supply with tax exemption.”

“Accounts of TESCO were frozen for the years 2013, 2015 and 2016 which resulted in the tax payment”, he added.

TESCO has paid taxes for the period of April 2013 to March 2019 despite tax exemption.

Statutory Regulatory Orders provide exemption to Federally administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) from federal taxes.

Electricity to domestic users of the area is provided from government subsidy as a means to providing relief to the people of the Tribal belt. .

Industries have been claimed to receive electricity throughout the day while domestic consumers get a supply of approximately 10 hours of electricity during the day.

