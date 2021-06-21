WATCH: Tesla car using its autopilot system to predict a crash

Tesla cars are known for their amazing technology and path-breaking safety features. But they are also famous for their advanced autopilot or remote driving features that lets people control the vehicles without being behind the wheel.

Tesla also recommends using the autopilot feature in their cars only when someone is sitting in the driver’s seat. Their website clearly states ‘the current autopilot feature requires active driver supervision.’

While the videos of driverless Tesla have raised questions about the car’s safety, a new video on Twitter has impressed many about its safety features.

The short video shows a Tesla car anticipating a road crash with incredible accuracy with the help of its Autopilot system.

Key Highlights The video, which was actually shot in 2016, went viral after it recently resurfaced online A red sedan collides with another car and the Tesla behind them stops immediately.

The car uses radar to plot the way from two cars in advance. It keeps track of the danger even before the actual incident.

The short clip was shared on Twitter by Frank van Hoesel, who owns a Tesla Model X. It was his car that managed to avoid the collision.

