Nearly 11,000 people test positive for coronavirus in KP, 490 dead  

PESHAWAR: As many as 470 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday, raising the provincial tally of overall cases to 10,897, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics shared by the provincial health department, eight deaths were reported during the past 24 hours in the province. “Overall 490 have died from the infection in the KP province,” said the health department.

It further said that overall 3085 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 76,398 with 78 more Covid-19 related deaths reported over the previous 24 hours.

So far, 29,647 cases have been detected in Sindh, 27,850 in Punjab, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,514 in Balochistan, 2,893 in Islamabad, 271 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 738 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 78 more fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the country so far has jumped to 1,621. A total of 3,938 new cases were detected when 16,548 new tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours across the country.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 27,110.

