One dies, 80 more test positive for coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus has claimed one more life and infected another 80 persons during the post 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 80 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 36,942.

The virus has claimed one more live on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1257. However, 34,894 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far in the province.

80 new cases confirmed taking the total to 36,942. 1 more life was lost in Peshawar taking the total to 1,257. 29 more patients recovered taking the total tally to 34,894. Active cases at 791.

3,375 tests conducted in KP yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QRQvA7pMMU — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) September 12, 2020

Read More: Pakistan: Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 584

Earlier on September 12, the coronavirus had claimed three more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,373.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 584 more people had tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 300,955.

As many as 288,536 Covid-19 patients had recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,046. 29,534 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 584 turned out to be positive.

Comments

comments