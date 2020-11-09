LAHORE: The novel coronavirus on Monday claimed one more life and infected 345 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,408 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 345 fresh cases, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 106,922.

The spokesperson said that as many as 97,638 people have recuperated from the disease.

Earlier on November 8, as many as 369 new cases of the coronavirus had surfaced across Punjab during the past 24 hours, pushing the provincial tally of infections to 165,077.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, eight more people had succumbed to the highly contagious infections, lifting the total number of people dying from the disease in the province to 2,407.

Of the total fresh infections, 154 surfaced in the Punjab capital, 54 in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi, and 14 in Dera Ghazi Khan. The number of people recovering from the infection had reached 97,614.

