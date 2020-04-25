PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that their foremost priority is to test, trace and isolate the coronavirus patients in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aiteraz Hai, the provincial minister said that they had increased their testing capacity and would further improve it.

“We are fighting it out with our best available resources and need to launch a joint front to tackle the ongoing situation,” Taimur Jhagra said while terming it a global crisis.

We have to utilize our testing resources properly and provide the personal protective equipment on priority basis to doctors and paramedics, he said.

The minister said that they had to take bold decisions that might have some repercussions or backlash, keeping in mind that it was an unprecedented situation they were dealing with.

Speaking over imposing complete lockdown, he said that while putting 220 million people under lockdown, they had to keep in view the government’s resources needed to facilitate the masses.

“We have to keep in mind as to how long people could bear this lockdown,” he said adding that they had no option other than maintaining social distancing to prevent coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ordered on Friday that all shops except pharmacies will remain open until 4pm.

“Exempted enterprises, shops or businesses shall not be allowed to remain open later than 4pm in the day,” read a notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

It said takeaway and food delivery services from eateries will be allowed until 4pm.

