KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that NDMA will establish two more COVID-19 testing labs in Karachi for coronavirus detection, ARY News reported.

“Under the instructions of PM Imran, NDMA will establish 2 COVID 19 testing labs at SUIT & JPMC. These labs will start within a week inshallah. More labs to be opened all over Sindh”.

The government has listed 14 laboratories for COVID-19 screening tests across the country to facilitate the nationals. The names of the labs in Karachi are given below:

Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi Civil Hospital Karachi Ojha Institute Karachi Indus Hospital

Meanwhile, Sindh on Sunday reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking Pakistan’s total toll to 15 and the provincial tally to three.

Sindh Health and Population Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that two more citizens have died from the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

“One of the patients was 83-years-old while the other was 70-years-old,” she said, adding that both patients had pneumonia and COVID-19.

“The cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with Covid-19,” she added.

