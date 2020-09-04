Texas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

DALLAS, Texas: A man who fatally shot his wife and two children has been charged with capital punishment. The man told police he killed them because he had a headache and they were being too loud.

Dallas Police officers responded to a 911 call that someone had killed their family inside an apartment at the Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments about 11 a.m. Monday.

James Webb, 57, indicated to officers that his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, were deceased inside of their apartment. EMTs declared the victims dead at the scene, police said.

At Dallas Police Headquarters, the suspect, who agreed to be interviewed without an attorney present, admitted to homicide detectives he shot and killed his wife and her two sons, police said. He was held in the Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Webb told police he and his wife woke up around 10 a.m. Monday and began arguing because he had a headache, and he said his wife and the two boys were being too loud. He told police he shot wife Victoria Bunton at least twice with a handgun, then fatally shot the two sons.

The arrest report says the suspect waited an hour, then contacted 911 through his emergency medical-alert device.

“The suspect stated he was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them,” the arrest report says.

