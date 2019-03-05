LODHRAN: Tezgam Express heading to Karachi from Peshawar caught fire on Monday night, however no loss of life was reported, ARY News reported.

One of the coaches of the train caught fire on the way to its destination. Rescue sources said the train was stopped by driver at a nearby gateway to douse the flames. VIP saloon in the train was gutted completely, and it was later detached from the train after it was burnt.

A horrific incident had occurred in 2017 when a Karachi-bound train caught fire near Sheikhupura after a collision with an oil tanker.

Six of the passengers were injured while others were rescued safely by rescue agencies from the night coach, Shalimar Express. The train had left from Lahore and was about to reach Karachi when it met an accident.

It later transpired that the incident occurred due to negligence of railway personnel as the level-crossing remained opened which led to the accident. Driver of the oil tanker was later arrested.

About eight vehicles of fire brigade extinguished the horrific blaze which erupted soon after the collision.

